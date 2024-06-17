Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $121.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.