Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Short Interest Update

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the May 15th total of 10,730,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

ERAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Erasca has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Erasca will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $181,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,920.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Erasca by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Erasca by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

