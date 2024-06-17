Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Grows By 31.8%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.39 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

