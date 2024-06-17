Short Interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Expands By 31.3%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,320,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 15,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DNB stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 677,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

