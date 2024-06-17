iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 37,891 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
IBTG opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $22.95.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
