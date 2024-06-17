Verastem (VSTM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) in the last few weeks:
- 6/12/2024 – Verastem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/29/2024 – Verastem had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2024 – Verastem had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2024 – Verastem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Verastem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/13/2024 – Verastem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock.
Verastem Price Performance
Shares of Verastem stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $14.22.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.
