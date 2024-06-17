SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 777 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

VYM stock opened at $118.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.34.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

