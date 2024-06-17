Objective Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $180.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

