iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Lifted by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,199 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

