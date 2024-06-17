Objective Capital Management LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Objective Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $166.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

