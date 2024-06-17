Objective Capital Management LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Objective Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

