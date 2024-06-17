SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

SPYV stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

