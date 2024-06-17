SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Zoetis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 747,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $170.55 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

