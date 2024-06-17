Objective Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Objective Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,437,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $133,439,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $92.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

