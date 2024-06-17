ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 196.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 460.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 25,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 57.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 31,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $109.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

