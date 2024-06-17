Asure Software’s (ASUR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $206.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

