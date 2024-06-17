BMO Capital Markets Increases Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $63.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

CLS stock opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Celestica has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

