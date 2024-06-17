Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Ooma has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.04 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 9.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,519 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 31.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ooma by 10.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

