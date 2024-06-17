Gerber LLC Purchases Shares of 21,156 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 7.8% of Gerber LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,691.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,561,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $479.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.47. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $479.26.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

