16,170 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Gerber LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $266.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.21. The firm has a market cap of $400.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

