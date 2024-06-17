SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $268.85 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

