SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 434 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PULS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,855,000 after acquiring an additional 847,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,071,000 after acquiring an additional 829,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,049,000 after acquiring an additional 542,492 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

