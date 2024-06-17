CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after buying an additional 485,744 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,201,410,000 after buying an additional 119,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,442,000 after acquiring an additional 305,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $987,041,000 after acquiring an additional 303,512 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $60.43 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

