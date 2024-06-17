iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,164 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0594 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

