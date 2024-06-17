SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.21 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,547 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,623,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,569,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,931,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,772,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 524,912 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

