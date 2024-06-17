Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $377.60 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.41.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

Read Our Latest Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.