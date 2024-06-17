16,386 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $104.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

