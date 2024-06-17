SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 18,355 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,355 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114,025.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 228,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,295,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

