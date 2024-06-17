Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Boosted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 245.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $670.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $615.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $675.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,642 shares of company stock valued at $38,691,266. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.06.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

