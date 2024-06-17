SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 148.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $319.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $189.26 and a 12 month high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

