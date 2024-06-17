NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,561,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.