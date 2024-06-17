SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

