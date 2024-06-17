SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

