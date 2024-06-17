iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 160.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

VLUE stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

