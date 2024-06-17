SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after buying an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after buying an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.