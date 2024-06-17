SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 529 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,990 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,572,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,913,000 after buying an additional 150,811 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,257,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after buying an additional 774,157 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,881,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59,074 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

