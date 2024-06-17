Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2 Billion Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 72,807 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Netflix worth $2,003,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $669.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $288.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $675.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $615.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.67.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.06.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,642 shares of company stock worth $38,691,266. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

