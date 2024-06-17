SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 28,226 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO stock opened at $498.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $500.15. The firm has a market cap of $452.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

