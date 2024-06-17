Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $812.98 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

