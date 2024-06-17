Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

DELL stock opened at $135.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,468,606 shares of company stock worth $775,602,597. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

