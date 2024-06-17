CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Shares of CYBR opened at $252.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -394.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.62. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

