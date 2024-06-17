Roth Mkm Trims AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Target Price to $2.00

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $2.25 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

AMMO Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $213.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.30. AMMO has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Institutional Trading of AMMO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 3rd quarter worth $884,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMMO by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

