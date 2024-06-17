Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.57% from the company’s previous close.

LTRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 10,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Cohenour bought 21,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

