Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

