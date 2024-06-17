Willner & Heller LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Willner & Heller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:IJT opened at $126.11 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $132.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.02 and a 200 day moving average of $125.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
