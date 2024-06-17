Willner & Heller LLC Purchases New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,135 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.1% of Willner & Heller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,007,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,573,000 after acquiring an additional 120,636 shares during the period. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $237.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $238.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

