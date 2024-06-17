Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $610,138,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

