True Vision MN LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,369,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.0% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $545.23. The firm has a market cap of $469.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

