Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

