Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $177.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

